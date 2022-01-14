High Point Panthers face the North Carolina A&T Aggies on 3-game skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-9, 3-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (6-9, 0-1 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (8-9, 3-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (6-9, 0-1 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point heads into the matchup with N.C. A&T as losers of three games in a row.

The Panthers are 5-3 on their home court. High Point is fifth in the Big South with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Austin averaging 2.3.

The Aggies are 3-0 in Big South play. N.C. A&T is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.9 blocks for the Panthers. John-Michael Wright is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

Marcus Watson is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

