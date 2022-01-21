CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
High Point faces Hampton after Wright’s 34-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:02 AM

High Point Panthers (7-10, 1-2 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-3 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Hampton Pirates after John-Michael Wright scored 34 points in High Point’s 70-66 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Pirates have gone 3-0 at home. Hampton ranks ninth in the Big South in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Najee Garvin paces the Pirates with 5.8 boards.

The Panthers are 1-2 in conference matchups. High Point ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Pirates and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 12.5 points for the Pirates. Garvin is averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Wright is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 20.4 points and four assists. Zach Austin is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

