CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Higgins Jr carries Lehigh…

Higgins Jr carries Lehigh over Bucknell 97-64

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr had a season-high 26 points as Lehigh easily beat Bucknell 97-64 on Thursday night.

Higgins Jr hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and added nine assists. Evan Taylor added 21 points for for Lehigh (6-11, 4-1 Patriot League). Nic Lynch had 15 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The 97 points were a season best for Lehigh, which also registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 25 assists.

Andre Screen had 17 points and four assists for the Bison (3-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Andrew Funk added 15 points. Xander Rice had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up