Hien scores 12 to lead Furman over Mercer 80-50

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 8:25 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Garrett Hien came off the bench to tally 12 points to lead Furman to an 80-50 win over Mercer on Saturday night.

Jalen Slawson had 11 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals for Furman (16-7, 8-2 Southern Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tyrese Hughey added 11 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Foster had 11 points.

Kamar Robertson had 13 points for the Bears (12-10, 5-4).

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Furman defeated Mercer 81-66 on Jan. 8.

