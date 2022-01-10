CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
Hicks scores 22 to carry Alabama A&M past Jackson St. 60-58

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 10:59 PM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks hit four straight free throws in the final 48 seconds to tie his season high with 22 points to help Alabama A&M hold off Jackson State 60-58 on Monday night.

Jalen Johnson had 13 points for Alabama A&M (4-10, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dailin Smith added 11 points and nine rebounds. EJ Williams had nine rebounds and four assists.

Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (2-12, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Coltie Young added 15 points. Malachi Wideman had 13 points.

