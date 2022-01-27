CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Hicklen, Placer lead North Florida past Central Arkansas

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:27 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen and Jose Placer scored 24 points apiece as North Florida rolled to a 93-74 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Carter Hendricksen had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (5-16, 1-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jonathan Aybar added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Camren Hunter had 17 points to top the Bears (6-13, 3-3). Eddy Kayouloud added 15 points and Jared Chatham scored 14.

