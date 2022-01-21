CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hicklen leads North Florida…

Hicklen leads North Florida against Eastern Kentucky after 27-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Florida Ospreys (4-15, 0-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-10, 1-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Jarius Hicklen scored 27 points in North Florida’s 86-73 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Colonels have gone 8-4 in home games. Eastern Kentucky scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-5 against conference opponents. North Florida ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The Colonels and Ospreys square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Robb is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals. Devontae Blanton is shooting 40.2% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Hicklen is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 9.7 points. Jose Placer is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up