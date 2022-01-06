ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Henry scores 22 to carry Alcorn St. past Jackson St. 65-50

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 12:08 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Lenell Henry had a career-high 22 points as Alcorn State defeated Jackson State 65-50 on Wednesday night.

Both teams were playing their first Southwestern Athletic Conference game of the season.

Dominic Brewton had 14 points for Alcorn State (2-11, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Justin Thomas added seven rebounds.

Jonas James III had 15 points for the Tigers (2-10, 0-1), who have now lost four games in a row. Gabe Watson added 14 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points and four blocks.

