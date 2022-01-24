CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Henry lifts Jacksonville State…

Henry lifts Jacksonville State past Bellarmine 65-60

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a career-high 24 points as Jacksonville State won its eighth straight game, narrowly defeating Bellarmine 65-60 on Monday night.

Brandon Huffman had 12 points for Jacksonville State (13-6, 6-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Finch added nine rebounds.

CJ Fleming had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (11-9, 5-1), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Dylan Penn added 11 points, and Juston Betz had six points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up