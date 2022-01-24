Henry lifts Jacksonville State past Bellarmine 65-60

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a career-high 24 points as Jacksonville State won its eighth straight game, narrowly…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a career-high 24 points as Jacksonville State won its eighth straight game, narrowly defeating Bellarmine 65-60 on Monday night.

Brandon Huffman had 12 points for Jacksonville State (13-6, 6-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Finch added nine rebounds.

CJ Fleming had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (11-9, 5-1), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Dylan Penn added 11 points, and Juston Betz had six points and 10 rebounds.

