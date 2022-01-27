Henry leads Jacksonville State against Kennesaw State after 24-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-6, 6-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-9, 4-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-6, 6-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-9, 4-1 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Kayne Henry scored 24 points in Jacksonville State’s 65-60 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Owls have gone 7-2 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks eighth in the ASUN in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Brandon Stroud leads the Owls with 5.6 boards.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-0 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Owls and Gamecocks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 13.4 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Brandon Huffman is averaging 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.