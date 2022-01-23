CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Henry and the Alcorn State Braves take on conference foe Bethune-Cookman

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

Alcorn State Braves (5-12, 4-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-13, 3-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State will play on Monday.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 in home games. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves are 4-2 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC shooting 33.6% from deep. Lenell Henry paces the Braves shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.1 points. Kevin Davis is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Byron Joshua is averaging 6.3 points for the Braves. Darius Agnew is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

