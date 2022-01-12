Henderson leads Campbell against Charleston Southern after 21-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-11, 0-2 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-6, 0-2 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-11, 0-2 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-6, 0-2 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -16; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 21 points in Campbell’s 74-72 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-2 in home games. Campbell is the best team in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Camels and Buccaneers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Tahlik Chavez is averaging 9.7 points for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.