HBU faces Incarnate Word

Houston Baptist (4-8, 0-2) vs. Incarnate Word (3-13, 0-2)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist is set to meet Incarnate Word in a postseason battle. Incarnate Word lost 83-80 to Northwestern State in its most recent game, while Houston Baptist came up short in an 81-65 game against New Orleans in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Huskies have been led by Brycen Long and Sam Hofman. Long is averaging 10 points while Hofman is putting up 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Robert ”RJ” Glasper and Drew Lutz. Glasper has averaged 13.8 points while Lutz has put up 11 points and four assists per contest.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Glasper has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. Glasper has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Huskies are 0-7 when they allow at least 73 points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Cardinals are 0-13 when allowing 75 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Houston Baptist has dropped its last four road games, scoring 47 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Incarnate Word has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent, ranking the Huskies 20th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Incarnate Word stands at just 23.1 percent (ranked 323rd).

