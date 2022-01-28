CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Hawaii hosts UCSB following Norris’ 31-point game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 4:02 AM

UCSB Gauchos (8-7, 1-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 4-0 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Miles Norris scored 31 points in UCSB’s 72-45 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-2 on their home court. Hawaii has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gauchos are 1-2 in conference play. UCSB has a 2-4 record against teams above .500.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Junior Madut is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Amadou Sow is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Gauchos. Ajare Sanni is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

