CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Harvard hosts Pennsylvania following…

Harvard hosts Pennsylvania following Dingle’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-12, 4-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-6, 2-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Harvard Crimson after Jordan Dingle scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 76-68 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 7-2 on their home court. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 3.3.

The Quakers have gone 4-2 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Crimson and Quakers match up Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Kirkwood is averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Crimson. Ledlum is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Dingle is averaging 18.7 points for the Quakers. Jonah Charles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up