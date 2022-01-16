CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Harvard faces Dartmouth after Kirkwood’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Harvard Crimson (9-5, 1-1 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 1-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Noah Kirkwood scored 28 points in Harvard’s 91-82 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green have gone 2-2 at home. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaryn Rai averaging 1.8.

The Crimson are 1-1 in Ivy League play. Harvard is third in the Ivy League scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rai is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Big Green. Brendan Barry is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Kirkwood is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Crimson. Chris Ledlum is averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

