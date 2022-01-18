Hartford hosts New Hampshire after Marks’ 31-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-5, 1-1 America East) at Hartford Hawks (2-10) West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-5, 1-1 America East) at Hartford Hawks (2-10)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Hunter Marks scored 31 points in Hartford’s 78-71 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Hawks are 0-2 in home games. Hartford gives up 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire ranks second in the America East giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Hawks and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging nine points. Moses Flowers is averaging 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hartford.

Jayden Martinez is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Nick Guadarrama is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.