Harrison leads Presbyterian against Winthrop after 21-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 3-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 0-3 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 3-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 0-3 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the Winthrop Eagles after Rayshon Harrison scored 21 points in Presbyterian’s 64-61 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-2 at home. Presbyterian is second in the Big South with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Winston Hill averaging 2.5.

The Eagles are 3-0 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by D.J. Burns averaging 2.5.

The Blue Hose and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 17.2 points for the Blue Hose. Hill is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Patrick Good averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Burns is shooting 66.7% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.