Home » College Basketball » Harris leads Marist against…

Harris leads Marist against Manhattan after 24-point outing

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 3:22 AM

Marist Red Foxes (8-11, 3-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-7, 3-5 MAAC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Noah Harris scored 24 points in Marist’s 94-87 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Jaspers are 5-2 on their home court. Manhattan is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes are 3-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers and Red Foxes match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jose Perez is shooting 43.7% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Ricardo Wright is averaging 14.4 points for the Red Foxes. Jao Ituka is averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

