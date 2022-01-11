CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Harried scores 21 to lift Canisius past Quinnipiac 79-67

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:06 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried had 21 points as Canisius topped Quinnipiac 79-67 on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson and Ahamadou Fofana each scored 18 points for Canisius (5-9, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

JJ Riggins had 15 points for the Bobcats (7-6, 2-3). Brendan McGuire added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Matt Balanc had 10 points and nine rebounds.

