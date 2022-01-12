CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Hampton visits N.C. A&T after Dean’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:02 PM

Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-1 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-9, 2-0 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Russell Dean scored 27 points in Hampton’s 78-69 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks seventh in the Big South with 13.0 assists per game led by Kameron Langley averaging 5.3.

The Pirates are 0-1 against Big South opponents. Hampton is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies and Pirates match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Watson is shooting 38.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Najee Garvin is averaging 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Dean is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

