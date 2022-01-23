Hampton hosts Longwood after Hill’s 23-point showing

Longwood Lancers (12-5, 4-0 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (5-10, 1-3 Big South) Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Longwood Lancers (12-5, 4-0 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (5-10, 1-3 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits the Hampton Pirates after Justin Hill scored 23 points in Longwood’s 71-70 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Pirates have gone 4-0 at home. Hampton gives up 65.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Lancers are 4-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South scoring 78.5 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 12.5 points for the Pirates. Najee Garvin is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.6 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Hill is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.