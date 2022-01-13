CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Hammond scores 28 to lead Niagara over Canisius 68-58

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 9:57 PM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had a season-high 28 points as Niagara defeated Canisius 68-58 on Thursday night.

Jordan Cintron had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Niagara (7-7, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 13 points.

Jordan Henderson had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (5-10, 1-3). Jacco Fritz added 11 points and nine rebounds. Armon Harried had 11 points and six rebounds.

