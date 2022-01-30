Hammond leads Niagara past Monmouth 70-69 in OT

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 27 points and Justin Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 27 points and Justin Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds to play as Niagara narrowly beat Monmouth 70-69 in overtime on Sunday.

After Hammonds two free throws pulled Niagara within 69-68 with 48 seconds to go, Monmouth missed a shot. Hammond rushed the ball upcourt and penetrated the lane before kicking the ball to Roberts in the left corner.

The Hawks missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out.

Sam Iorio had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Niagara (9-11, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 10 points. Touba Traore had three blocks.

George Papas had 20 points for the Hawks (13-7, 5-4). Walker Miller added 17 points and nine rebounds. Samuel Chaput had 11 points.

Monmouth defeated Niagara 57-49 on Dec. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.