Hammond leads Niagara past Monmouth 70-69 in OT

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 5:19 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 27 points and Justin Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds to play as Niagara narrowly beat Monmouth 70-69 in overtime on Sunday.

After Hammonds two free throws pulled Niagara within 69-68 with 48 seconds to go, Monmouth missed a shot. Hammond rushed the ball upcourt and penetrated the lane before kicking the ball to Roberts in the left corner.

The Hawks missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out.

Sam Iorio had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Niagara (9-11, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 10 points. Touba Traore had three blocks.

George Papas had 20 points for the Hawks (13-7, 5-4). Walker Miller added 17 points and nine rebounds. Samuel Chaput had 11 points.

Monmouth defeated Niagara 57-49 on Dec. 3.

