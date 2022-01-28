CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Hamilton scores 45 to lead UNLV past Colorado St. 88-74

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 11:48 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had a career-high 45 points as UNLV beat Colorado State 88-74 on Friday night.

David Muoka had 11 points for UNLV (12-9, 4-4 Mountain West Conference). Michael Nuga added six rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens scored a career-high 35 points and had eight rebounds for the Rams (16-2, 6-2), whose five-game winning streak was broken. David Roddy added 13 points and eight rebounds.

