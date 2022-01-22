CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Hamilton scores 30 to send UNLV past San Jose State 70-62

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:02 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 30 points as UNLV beat San Jose State 70-62 on Saturday.

Hamilton hit 8 of 10 free throws and finished with nine rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (11-8, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Jordan McCabe had 11 points and Royce Hamm Jr. added 14 rebounds.

Trey Anderson totaled 19 points and nine rebounds to pace the Spartans (7-10, 0-5), who have lost five straight. Omari Moore added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. UNLV defeated San Jose State 81-56 last Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

