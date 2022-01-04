CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Hamilton put-back lifts Kent State past Ball State, 66-65

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 11:27 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Justyn Hamilton put back an offensive rebound with 10 seconds left to give Kent State a 66-65 win over Ball State in a Mid-American Conference battle Tuesday night.

The game was tied four times in the final three minutes and neither team led by more than two points.

Sincere Carry’s jumper with :33 left put the Golden Flashes in the lead, but Tyler Cochran turned a three-point play to put Ball State in front, 65-64 with :22 left. Carry got to the basket for a layup that would not fall and Hamilton grabbed the rebound and scored the game-winner.

Carry hit 10 of 19 from the field and finished with a season-high 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Kent State (7-6, 2-1 MAC). Hamilton added 11 points and eight rebounds and Malique Jacobs contributed 11 points and six boards.

Cochran scored a season-high 23 points and snared nine rebounds to lead Ball State (6-7, 1-1). Demarius Jacobs added 16 points and Payton Sparks added 12 points and six rebounds.

