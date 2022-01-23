Hamilton leads UNLV against San Diego State after 30-point outing

UNLV Rebels (11-8, 3-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 2-1 MWC) San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (11-8, 3-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-4, 2-1 MWC)

San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the San Diego State Aztecs after Bryce Hamilton scored 30 points in UNLV’s 70-62 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs are 7-1 on their home court. San Diego State averages 63.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Rebels are 3-3 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Royce Hamm Jr. averaging 7.5.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Aztecs won the last meeting 62-55 on Jan. 1. Matt Bradley scored 17 points points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Mensah is averaging 7.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Aztecs. Bradley is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Hamilton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Donovan Williams is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

