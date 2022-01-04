CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Hall leads Central Arkansas past Eastern Kentucky 79-72

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 9:56 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Darious Hall had 21 points and 16 rebounds to power Central Arkansas to a 79-72 victory over Eastern Kentucky in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Tuesday night.

Hall made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bears (4-10), who snapped an eight-game losing streak on the road. Collin Cooper had 18 points and Camren Hunter scored 16. Jared Chatham pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Cooper Robb had 18 points to pace the Colonels (8-7). Devontae Blanton added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jomaru Brown scored 15.

