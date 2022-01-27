Hall leads Central Arkansas against North Florida after 20-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-12, 3-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 0-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-12, 3-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 0-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the North Florida Ospreys after Darious Hall scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 86-81 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Ospreys are 4-3 on their home court. North Florida is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sugar Bears have gone 3-2 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Placer is averaging 13.2 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Hall is averaging 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.