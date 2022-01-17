Hall and the Clemson Tigers visit conference foe Syracuse

Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: PJ Hall and the Clemson Tigers visit Buddy Boeheim and the Syracuse Orange in ACC action Tuesday.

The Orange have gone 6-3 in home games. Syracuse averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-4 against conference opponents. Clemson ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Nick Honor averaging 2.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Swider is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds for the Orange. Boeheim is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Hall is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

