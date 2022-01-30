Haase, Mercer Bears to host Mack and the Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers (12-9, 5-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-4 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Wofford Terriers (12-9, 5-5 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-4 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Wofford in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Bears have gone 8-2 at home. Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon with 15.4 assists per game led by Felipe Haase averaging 3.3.

The Terriers are 5-5 in SoCon play. Wofford has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.7 points. Haase is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Ryan Larson is averaging 9.4 points and four assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

