Home » College Basketball » Haase and the Mercer…

Haase and the Mercer Bears host conference foe Western Carolina

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-11, 2-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-8, 4-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Robinson and the Western Carolina Catamounts take on Felipe Haase and the Mercer Bears in SoCon play.

The Bears have gone 7-1 in home games. Mercer is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Catamounts are 2-4 in conference play. Western Carolina is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haase is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Robinson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

