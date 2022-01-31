CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Groves, Oklahoma Sooners to…

Groves, Oklahoma Sooners to host Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-8, 3-5 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -5.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on Oklahoma in Big 12 action Monday.

The Sooners are 8-3 in home games. Oklahoma ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.9.

The Horned Frogs have gone 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 17th time in conference play this season. The Horned Frogs won 59-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Charles O’Bannon Jr. led the Horned Frogs with 11 points, and Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Umoja Gibson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Groves is shooting 53.5% and averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Mike Miles is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 assists. O’Bannon is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring for persons with disabilities in support of infrastructure law

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up