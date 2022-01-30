Griffin leads No. 9 Duke against Notre Dame after 22-point game

Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 7-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 7-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 7-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 7-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke plays the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after AJ Griffin scored 22 points in Duke’s 74-65 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish are 9-0 in home games. Notre Dame ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Prentiss Hubb averaging 3.6.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 against ACC opponents. Duke is fourth in the ACC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 6.5.

The Fighting Irish and Blue Devils face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin is averaging 15.3 points for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Banchero is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Wendell Moore is averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.