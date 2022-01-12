CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Green Jr. scores 20…

Green Jr. scores 20 to lead UCF over Memphis 74-64

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. had 20 points as Central Florida topped Memphis 74-64 on Wednesday night.

C.J. Walker had 12 points and seven rebounds for Central Florida (10-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Darius Johnson added 12 points. Darius Perry had 11 points.

Tyler Harris had 15 points for the Tigers (9-6, 3-2). Emoni Bates added 12 points and seven rebounds. Landers Nolley II had 11 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up