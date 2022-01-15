CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Green, Carter lead N. Iowa over S. Illinois 69-68

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 11:00 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — AJ Green scored 22 points, Noah Carter added 17 and Northern Iowa edged Southern Illinois 69-68 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Green was 4 of 12 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and shot 11 of 12 from the line. Green’s two free throws stretched Panthers’ lead to 69-65 with 0.8 seconds left.

Lance Jones heaved in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Southern Illinois (9-7, 2-2 Missouri Valley)

Nate Heise added 11 points for Northern Iowa (9-7, 5-1 ).

Marcus Domask scored 23 points to lead the Salukis. Jones finished with 20 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 12.

Northern Iowa plays at Valparaiso on Wednesday. Southern Illinois hosts Drake on Tuesday.

