CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Green carries New Orleans…

Green carries New Orleans past SE Louisiana 78-72

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green tallied 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead New Orleans to a 78-72 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night.

Derek St. Hilaire had 19 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (9-8, 4-1 Southland Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Simeon Kirkland added 14 points. Tyson Jackson had 11 points.

Gus Okafor had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (9-10, 4-1), whose five-game winning streak ended. Joe Kasperzyk added 14 points. Jalyn Hinton had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up