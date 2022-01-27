Green Bay visits Youngstown State after Dunn’s 20-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (4-14, 3-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-10, 4-6 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-14, 3-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-10, 4-6 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -6.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Green Bay Phoenix after William Dunn scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 82-71 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins have gone 6-5 in home games. Youngstown State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix are 3-6 in Horizon play. Green Bay is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Penguins won the last meeting 82-58 on Dec. 5. Tevin Olison scored 20 points points to help lead the Penguins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Chicone is averaging 4.1 points for the Penguins. Dwayne Cohill is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Emmanuel Ansong is averaging 12.3 points for the Phoenix. Donovan Ivory is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

