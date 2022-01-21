Green Bay hosts Oakland in conference showdown

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-13, 3-5 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-13, 3-5 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Cain and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit Emmanuel Ansong and the Green Bay Phoenix in Horizon action Saturday.

The Phoenix have gone 4-4 at home. Green Bay has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-1 in Horizon play. Oakland is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Stieber is averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix. Kamari McGee is averaging 12.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Blake Lampman is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 6.8 points. Jalen Moore is averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.