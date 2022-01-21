CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Green Bay hosts Oakland…

Green Bay hosts Oakland in conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-13, 3-5 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Cain and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit Emmanuel Ansong and the Green Bay Phoenix in Horizon action Saturday.

The Phoenix have gone 4-4 at home. Green Bay has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-1 in Horizon play. Oakland is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Stieber is averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix. Kamari McGee is averaging 12.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Blake Lampman is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 6.8 points. Jalen Moore is averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up