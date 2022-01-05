Grand Canyon looks to extend streak vs UTRGV

Grand Canyon (11-2, 1-0) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-8, 0-1) UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon (11-2, 1-0) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-8, 0-1)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its fifth straight conference win against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Grand Canyon’s last WAC loss came against the Utah Valley Wolverines 59-55 on March 5, 2021. Texas Rio Grande Valley has dropped its last seven games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Marek Nelson, Ricky Nelson and Mike Adewunmi have collectively scored 39 percent of all Vaqueros points this season, though that figure has dropped to 23 percent over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jovan Blacksher Jr. has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Grand Canyon is a perfect 10-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Antelopes are 1-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vaqueros have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Antelopes. Texas Rio Grande Valley has 46 assists on 76 field goals (60.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Grand Canyon has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.1 percent, ranking the Antelopes fifth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Texas Rio Grande Valley stands at just 25.2 percent (ranked 285th).

