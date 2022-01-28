Grambling visits Jackson State following Cowart’s 23-point showing

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 5-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 2-5 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 5-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 2-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits the Jackson State Tigers after Shawndarius Cowart scored 23 points in Grambling’s 76-65 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Jackson State Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. Jackson State ranks third in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Grambling Tigers are 5-2 in SWAC play. Grambling ranks eighth in the SWAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari McCray averaging 2.1.

The Jackson State Tigers and Grambling Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayveous McKinnis is scoring 12.2 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 6.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Cameron Christon is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.