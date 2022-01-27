CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Graham scores 20 to lead Elon past William & Mary 61-54

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:00 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Michael Graham had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Elon beat William & Mary 61-54 on Thursday night.

Graham hit 10 of 13 shots.

Torrence Watson had 14 points for Elon (6-15, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Hunter McIntosh added 13 points.

Ben Wight had 14 points for the Tribe (4-17, 3-5). Connor Kochera added 12 points and six rebounds. Brandon Carroll had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

