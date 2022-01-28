Graham leads Elon against William & Mary after 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (6-15, 3-5 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (4-17, 3-5 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (6-15, 3-5 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (4-17, 3-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the William & Mary Tribe after Michael Graham scored 20 points in Elon’s 61-54 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tribe have gone 3-6 in home games. William & Mary allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Phoenix are 3-5 against conference opponents. Elon gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won 61-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Graham led the Phoenix with 20 points, and Ben Wight led the Tribe with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Rice is averaging 6.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Tribe. Wight is averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 68.8% over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

Hunter McIntosh averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Darius Burford is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.