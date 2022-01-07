Goodwin, ND visit Ga. Tech

Notre Dame (8-5, 2-1) vs. Georgia Tech (6-7, 0-3) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Notre Dame (8-5, 2-1) vs. Georgia Tech (6-7, 0-3)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Dane Goodwin and Notre Dame will battle Michael Devoe and Georgia Tech. Goodwin has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Devoe is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech’s Devoe, Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 69 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANE: Goodwin has connected on 46.8 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 1-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Fighting Irish are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 2-5 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Irish have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has 31 assists on 66 field goals (47 percent) over its past three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 51 of 77 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among ACC teams. The Fighting Irish have averaged 13.3 3-pointers per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.