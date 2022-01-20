CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Good scores 31 to…

Good scores 31 to carry Winthrop over Presbyterian 60-58

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Patrick Good made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points as Winthrop narrowly beat Presbyterian 60-58 on Thursday night.

Good sank two free throws with five seconds left for a two-point lead, and the Eagles chose to foul. Marquis Barnett missed both free throws.

Winthrop (11-6, 4-0 Big South Conference) won its fifth straight game.

Barnett had 14 points for the Blue Hose (8-11, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Winston Hill added 11 points and Rayshon Harrison had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up