CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Gonzales sparks No. 16…

Gonzales sparks No. 16 BYU women in romp past Santa Clara

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 13 points, dished nine assists and made five steals to spark No. 16 BYU to a 76-44 win over Santa Clara Thursday, the Cougars’ seventh straight victory to open the West Coast Conference season.

The Cougars trailed 7-6 with more than six minutes left in the first quarter when Paisley Harding stepped to the line and hit two free throws to put BYU in front. Then after Gonzalez hit a jumper, Paisley knocked down a 3-pointer to help kickstart a 15-2 run to close out the period with a 21-9 lead. BYU led 45-19 at intermission and cruised through the second half.

Tegan Graham hit 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line and scored 16 points with four assists for BYU (17-1, 7-0). Harding added 11 points. The Cougars shot 29 of 63 from the floor (46%), including 10 of 28 from 3-point range (35.7%), and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Lindsey VanAllen finished with 10 points and four rebounds to lead Santa Clara (9-7, 3-3).

BYU puts its nine-game win streak on the line Saturday when it plays host to San Francisco. Santa Clara will look to snap its two-game losing streak when it starts back-to-back games with Pacific Saturday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up