Gonzales, No. 18 BYU women roll past LMU 77-37

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 6:51 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points with five rebounds, five assists and five steals and No. 18 BYU coasted to a 77-37 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Lauren Gustin and Paisley Harding added 14 points apiece for the Cougars (14-1, 4-0 West Coast Conference), who held a second straight conference rival to less than 40 points to win by at least 40..

Despite a 5 of 12 fourth quarter, BYU shot 57% (32 of 56), although the Cougars were only 4 of 17 from 3-point range. On the other end the Cougars held LMU to 31% (15 of 49) with 31 turnovers, good for 36 points.

No player scored more than six points for the Lions (5-8, 0-3).

Gonzales had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Harding and Gustin (who was 5 for 5) both had 10 in the first half as the Cougars opened a 44-21 lead at the half. BYU shot 64% (18 of 28) while LMU shot 40% (8 of 20) and had 16 turnovers.

