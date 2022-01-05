ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Gomillion carries Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 9:56 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tre Gomillion had a season-high 21 points as Cleveland State extended its home winning streak to eight games, getting past Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Woodrich had 12 points for Cleveland State (8-3, 4-0 Horizon League). Torrey Patton added 11 points and 10 rebounds. D’Moi Hodge had seven rebounds.

Jarred Godfrey had 18 points for the Mastodons (5-7, 1-3). Bobby Planutis added 11 points.

Cleveland State also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81 last Thursday.

