Glasper scores 24 to lift UIW over Dallas Christian 90-45

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 7:43 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — RJ Glasper tossed in a career-high 24 points and Incarnate Word romped to a 90-45 victory over Dallas Christian on Sunday.

Josh Morgan had 16 points for the Cardinals (3-11), who snapped a three-game skid. Benjamin Griscti added 15 points and Drew Lutz had nine assists.

Incarnate Word outscored Dallas Christian 47-15 in the second half.

Tyjuan Battles and Tilyr Hobson both scored nine to lead the Crusaders.

